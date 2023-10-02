'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans in Another Heated Legal Battle With Her Mom Barbara

Jenelle Evans and her estranged mother, Barbara, are poised for another legal struggle after the former reality star won custody of her son. Now the pair will be coming face-to-face earlier this week in a North Carolina courtroom. The Brunswick County courthouse is where Evans filed a protective order against her mother to keep her away from her grandchildren.

According to The Ashley, Barbara was served earlier in the month with a restraining order by her daughter. The former Teen Mom star claims her mother put her kids and herself in "danger of serious and immediate injury." The court documents cited by The Ashley claim Evans' mother had been speaking with media outlets about her and her son, Jace, and causing "emotional distress."

#TeenMom Alum Jenelle Evans Updates on Son Jace After Gaining Full Custodyhttps://t.co/WjCosBEjmT — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) April 3, 2023

A source at the courthouse told The Ashley that Evans and her mother did not speak, with Jenelle showing up without a lawyer and her mother standing with her well-known family attorney. "Barbara's lawyer asked the judge to continue the case," the source said. "Jenelle was pissed! She did not want it continued and was pushing to have the hearing today. The judge sided with Barbara on that and granted her request to push it and Jenelle was mad."

"It was over very fast, and Jenelle left after not getting what she wanted," the source added. This is the second loss in the situation for Jenelle Evans. A judge previously denied her request for an emergency rush on the protective order, and now she'll be required to provide evidence that she requires the protective order.

Evans also expanded on her reasons in the filing, noting that she was mad her mother was speaking to TMZ, talking to old Teen Mom 2 producer Larry Musnik, and that her mother was calling her names in text messages. As it stands, Jenelle will face off with her mother again in the future, possibly with a lot of evidence to support her claims and press for a legal win. Their next court date is Sept. 28.