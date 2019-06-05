Jenelle Evans Says Relationship With Mom Barbara Is ‘Destroyed’ Amid Custody Battle Tension

Jenelle Evans says she is done with her mother, Barbara Evans, following an altercation outside a North Carolina courthouse on Tuesday.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and her mother were caught on camera after a hearing regarding Jenelle and husband David Eason‘s custody of their children where Jenelle could be seen lashing out at Barbara after she tried to keep her from saying hello to 2-year-old Ensley.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle said in a statement to Us Weekly after video footage surfaced. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

The video first posted by TMZ showed the 27-year-old arguing with her mother as she held onto the little girl.

“I’m right outside the courthouse, giving my daughter a hug,” Jenelle said to her mom outside of court. “If you have a problem with it, then go get an officer because obviously she’s not scared. I’m hugging her.”

Barbara then told Jenelle the toddler would “go hungry” because she only has half an hour to go get her lunch.

“It’s only for the cameras,” Barbara added as she and Jenelle walked to the car.

When she was approached by the paparazzi, Jenelle said: “I’m happy I got this moment. [Barbara] blocked my number.”

Barbara currently has custody of Jenelle’s kids, Jace and Ensley, after a judge ordered Jenelle and David Eason’s kids be removed from the home following an investigation by Child Protective Services.

While Jace and Ensley are being cared for by Barbara, Kaiser is staying with dad Nathan Griffith’s mother, and Maryssa is being cared for by her mother’s side of the family.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that the couple is only attempting to regain custody of Kaiser and Ensley amid the drama.

“Jenelle and David had a supervised visit at the visitation center with all four kids today,” the source said last week. “Jace and Ensley were there, as was Kaiser. Maryssa came but refused to see David so he left.”

“He said he’s done with Maryssa, and that she can stay with her grandmother for good,” they added.

Barbara has kept fans up to date on her care taking of the children, sharing multiple photos on Instagram of Jace and Ensley enjoying their summer amid the controversy.