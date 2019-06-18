Jenelle Evans Says ‘Memories Never Fade’ Alongside Photo of David Eason and Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans is holding on to better days after losing custody of her children.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shares three throwback photos of husband David Eason and 2-year-old daughter Ensley on Tuesday, as the couple continues to work on regaining custody of their children following a Child Protective Services investigation.

In the photos, Eason can be seen spending time with and snuggling their daughter on the porch, with Evans simply writing the hashtag “#MemoriesNeverFade” on the caption along with the heart emoji and a little girl emoji. The photo was shared with disabled comments, which makes sense given the recent backlash from fans.

The photos come as Evans has hinted on social media about the toll that losing her children has taken on her. Her mother, Barbara, currently has custody of Ensley, as well as of son Jace, who she has had custody for for a number of years. Her son Kaiser is staying with dad Nathan Griffith, and Eason’s son Maryssa is being cared for by her mother’s side of the family.

Evans and Eason lost custody of their children in May after CPS determined their North Carolina home an unsafe environment after an investigation prompted by Eason brutally killing Evans’ dog, Nugget, after it allegedly bit Ensley.

After a judge rejected their appeal to attempt to regain custody earlier this month, Evans has been hinting at her feelings about the situation on social media, telling fans she is still not allowed to comment publicly on what has been going on.

Evans also made headlines earlier this month after footage surfaced of herself and Barbara fighting outside a North Carolina courthouse when Barbara refused to let Evans say hi to her daughter.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point,” Jenelle said in a statement to press after the footage surfaced. “This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me.”

A source recently told Radar Online that the couple is only allowed to see their children once a week currently, as they reportedly attend therapy and follow other requirements set by the judge in an effort to reunite with their children in the future.

The dog killing also prompted Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2, with MTV announced at the end of April they had stopped filming and had no plans to chronicle the difficult chapter in her life for the show. She will be replaced by Jade Cline in the upcoming new season of the series.