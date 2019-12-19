Jenelle Evans Responds to Follower Who Calls Her ‘Fat AF’ in Birthday Photo

Jenelle Evans responded with kindness to a troll who called her “Fat AF [as f—]” on the photo she used to celebrate her 28th birthday — a milestone first away from husband David Eason since their separation. The former Teen Mom 2 star looked winter chic in jeans, tan booties and a chunky yellow turtleneck in the photo she captioned with an inspirational quote from My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way: “Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person.”

One rude commenter took the opportunity to comment on Evans’ weight, however, prompting a surprisingly muted response from the fiery MTV personality: “It’s a big sweater,” she wrote with a shrug emoji. “I’ve been working out like crazy wait and see.”

Evans had plenty of people to step up and defend her in the rest of her followers, one of whom responded, “So sad you felt the need to say this! Putting other women down on social media for what? What do you get out of it?”

“It’s her birthday! Let her enjoy her day without being bullied!” another insisted, as a third commented, “She looks healthy. You sound like a miserable troll.”

It’s been a roller coaster couple of months from Evans without adding in body shaming.

After Eason’s admitted killing of the family’s French bulldog in May, Child Protective Services and police both investigated the couple’s home, which resulted in the temporary removal of the couple’s children as well as Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2, Evans announced she had decided to pack up and leave her husband with her children, including their 2-year-old daughter together, Ensley.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

