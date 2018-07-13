Jenelle Evans Responds to Backlash After Posting Family Pool Videos

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans found herself at the center of another controversy Friday with two family pool videos she shared on Instagram. One particularly shocked fans, since it shows 4-year-old Kaiser diving into the pool.

Evans quickly responded to the backlash, thanking fans for their support and concern.

Evans first shared a drone-captured video of her expansive backyard, with husband David Eason in the big pool and Kaiser in the adjacent kiddie pool.

A second drone video shows Kaiser taking a dive into the pool. “Now that Kaiser can swim, he loves to throw in his toys and dive,” Evans wrote.

Evans’ Instagram followers criticized her backyard set-up, focusing on the unfinished patches of dirt and the incomplete fence. Evans later edited her caption for the clip, telling fans it was actually an older video.

“They will say I don’t have a fence,” Evans said with a praise hands emoji. “Before we got our yard finished. Old video. Please excuse my unfinished grass. My ‘yard’ is 9 acres big, but there’s a fence around my pool. We have an alarm for our door. Thanks for your concerns though! [upside down smiley face emoji]”

Many of the most recent comments are from Evans supporters, who feel some critics are going out of their way to bash Evans.

“Seriously… the kid is supervised. He is tiny and isn’t going to dive to the bottom. Didn’t know you were only allowed to wear a bathing suit in a pool. Pretty sure the girl said it was an old video,” one fan wrote.

“It doesn’t matter what Jenelle does, it’s always wrong! I don’t understand why people follow someone they despise so much! Odd people,” another added.

“There’s nothing stopping your small children from going out that back door of the house and falling into that pool and drowning. All it takes is a few [minutes] of distraction on your part,” added another fan. “I see you have a gate around the yard but you need one directly around the pool, so they don’t have direct access to it from the house.”

A few hours after posting the pool clips, Evans thanked her fans for their support in a video where she also announced a $2,000 PayPal cash giveaway.

“Hey guys!! So I just wanted to pop in and just say THANK YOU for all of the support you have shown me! I really appreciate it so much! There’s been some ups and some downs but my true fans have always stuck with me and I whole heartedly appreciate that.” she wrote.

Evans is one of the most controversial Teen Mom stars. Her husband was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted homophobic remarks in February. She has continued to stand by her husband and is reportedly holding out on signing up for season nine if MTV does not allow Eason to at least be around while filming.