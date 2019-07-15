Jenelle Evans Posts Underwater Photo With Son, Deletes It Immediately

Jenelle Evans quickly rethought sharing a photo with son Kaiser after some commenters noted the facial expression on the 5-year-old’s face. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been regularly sharing photos of Kaiser, as well as 9-year-old son Jace and 2-year-old daughter Ensley, after winning a tense custody battle in court alongside husband David Eason.

The underwater selfie she shared with Kaiser, however, quickly attracted negative comments, including one follower who noted, “Kaiser looks so grumpy he doesn’t look happy.”

It’s unclear if these negative comments are what prompted Evans to take the photo down, but the snap was deleted from her grid just minutes after it was posted.

Evans and Eason were elated to win back custody of their children after a Child Protective Services investigation into Eason’s admitted shooting and killing of the family dog called the kids’ safety into question.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!” she told PEOPLE earlier this month. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Since then, Evans has been busy trying to refute police claims that the entire dog incident was “fabricated” as part of a PR stunt.

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” police said in a press release to WECT last week. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

“The reports you’re reading are not true,” she wrote on Twitter Monday. “I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything.”

“I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low,” she added. “Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jenelle Evans