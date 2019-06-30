Jenelle Evans’ New Photos With Son Kaiser for Birthday Amid Custody Battle Draws Anger Among Fans

Jenelle Evans celebrated spending the day with her son Kaiser for his birthday amid her and husband David Eason‘s custody battle. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared new photos from her son’s fifth birthday celebration after she was allowed to see him as she fights to regain custody in court.

“Can’t believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you’re still my baby,” Evans wrote on the caption, adding a heart emoji, confetti and a smiley face with hearts.

She also included the hashtags, #MommasBoy and #HappyBirthday.

The photos showed Evans posing with little Kaiser, who is currently staying with his father, Nathan Griffith. Evans and Eason’s daughter Ensley, 2, also got to reunite with her brother and mom for the party, as Evans also modeled with her young daughter.

Another photo shows the moment Kaiser enjoyed his Scooby Doo-themed birthday cake and revealed Eason was also in attendance at the party. The move comes as a surprise as Eason and Griffith were caught having an altercation outside of the courthouse earlier this month.

While another shows the kids posing with Eason, while the final snap shows Kaiser with her friends.

Fans of the MTV series were not pleased in the comments section, as the family was separated a few weeks ago after a Child Protective Services investigation prompted by Eason killing Evans’ pet dog, Nugget.

With reports a judge told Evans leaving her erratic husband would secure her reuniting with her children, fans criticized Evans for seemingly just posing as the happy family during the party.

“When you don’t see your kids for weeks at a time skipping visits but you need a new pick for insta….” one user commented.

“A mother gives up everything for her children …. you give up NOTHING,” another user wrote.

“He’s not a mommas boy!! Everyone can see he loves his Daddy more!! Get over yourself!!” another user wrote. Another commenter simply called Evans a “Social media mom.”

The photos come after a recent a Radar Online report surfaced announcing Evans would be allowed to visit Kaiser for his birthday. She was also able to see her children earlier this week during a pre-adjudication hearing.

Aside from her custody trouble, the controversy surrounding Nugget’s killing led to Evans being fired from Teen Mom 2.

“MTV has ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the show said in a statement in late April. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”