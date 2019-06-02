Jenelle Evans’ Mother Barbara Shares Photo of Grandchildren Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, spent some quality time with grandchildren Jace and Ensley just days after the Teen Mom 2 star and husband David Eason lost custody of their kids.

Barbara has reportedly taken over custody of Evans’ son Jace after Child Protective Services took Evans’ three kids to of their home following an investigation stemming from Eason shooting and killing Jenelle’s pet dog, Nugget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Coast Guard Day,” Barbara captioned a series of photos of Jace and Ensley smiling in front of a helicopter Saturday. The duo were joined by their cousin Gabriel, Us Weekly writes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Jun 1, 2019 at 11:18am PDT

Fans of the family took to the comments section of the photo to praise Barbara for stepping in and taking care of Jenelle’s children.

“Don’t know where those kids would be if it wasn’t for you,” One fan commented on the post.

“I’m raising my 2 grandchildren. Not what we expected out of life but we love them and do what we have to,” another fan wrote, sympathizing with Barbara’s situation.

“Aww Ensley looks so happy! I am glad she has you Barbara. I hope to god the courts see that she is better off being in a stable home away from hill billy hell aka the land,” A third user commented.

A fourth user wrote: “Ensley looks so clean and put together now that shes being taken care of.”

Jenelle also notably took to Instagram around the same time to show off her homegrown produce on her social media page.

Jenelle and Eason failed to regain custody of her three kids, along with Eason’s daughter Maryssa, during a court appearance Tuesday. Barbara already had custody of Jace, 9,who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis. Ensley, 2, was placed in her grandmother’s care. Kaiser, 4, is still with his father, Nathan Griffith.

A North Carolina judge ruled that Jenelle “failed to protect the children while they were in her care” following Nugget’s killing, which was reportedly set off after the dog bit Ensley.

Barbara stood by her daughter after the ruling, telling E! News: “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually. But certain things have to happen first.”

Evans broke her silence shortly after the ruling, saying she is committed to regaining custody of her kids.

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said in a statement to the Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday, May 29. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”