Jenelle Evans Gives More Details About 911 Call, Mom Barbara Locking Daughter Ensley in Bedroom

Jenelle Evans is giving more details about the 911 call from her husband David Eason about her mother, Barbara Evans. The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum shared a similar allegation that Eason told the dispatcher, that Barbara had trapped their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in a bedroom while she took a shower.

“David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom to say Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower.’ Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying,” Evans told Us Weekly.

“We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” she added. “We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn’t get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming.”

In audio of the 911 call published by TMZ, Eason can be heard telling the dispatcher that “My mother-in-law has locked my 2-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower, and now she can’t get the door open, and my child is freaking out. She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes.”

He also asked if the dispatcher could report the incident to Child Protective Services, but was told that he’d have to do that when an officer followed up with him.

Ever since a judge ruled that Evans and Eason’s children could not live with them after Eason shot and killed the family dog, Barbara has been taking are of Ensley, as well as Evans’ 9-year-old son Jace (with ex Andrew Lewis), who Barbara has had custody of most of his life. Evans’ 5-year-old son Kaiser is temporarily living with his father, Evans’ ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa, from his previous marriage, is staying with her mother.

As Evans and Eason fight to reclaim custody of their children, Eason told RadarOnline that they have “new evidence.” The two were photographed leaving the courthouse in Columbus County, North Carolina with folders and paperwork on Monday.

Audio of another 911 call published by TMZ showed Evans requesting a welfare check on Jace and Ensley after she heard screaming in the background during a phone call with Barbara.

“My mother right now is taking care of my two children,” Evans told the dispatcher. “And she just called me, and I’m just trying to call and check on my kids, and I hear a lot of screaming and yelling in the background.”

“I don’t know what’s being said,” Jenelle added in the 911 recording. “She’s screaming and yelling and carrying on about the kids, saying that my son is hitting my daughter. And now she refuses to answer the phone, so I would just a welfare check done, if that’s possible.”