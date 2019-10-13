Jenelle Evans’ Latest Photos of Her Children During Hike Set Comments Section on Fire

Jenelle Evans enjoyed a hike with her family, but her social media followers were not having it. The Teen Mom 2 alum caught the attention of her online haters earlier this week after she took to Instagram to share photos from a recent hiking trip with husband David Eason and her kids.

In the first set of photos, Evans took a selfie of herself and the group during the hike, featuring Eason and the kids. The second photo was another selfie of the group, this time posing with the Mingo Falls, located near the town of Cherokee, North Carolina.

“Took a little hike, and it was totally worth it!” she wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji, a flexed bicep emoji and a confetti emoji.

Her followers took to the comments section to share mixed responses to the photos. Some complimented the former reality television personality, while others kept bringing up the controversy that led to her firing from the MTV series.

“Honestly she seems happier now that she’s off mtv,” one fan seemed to speculate.

“Those poor kids…the system failed them,” another user wrote, recalling the custody drama that was sparked after Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog, Nugget. The incident led to the children being temporarily removed from the couple’s home. They regained custody after some time in court.

“Jenelle Happy and postive (sic) looks good on you,” another fan commented.

Evans then shared photos of just the kids during the hiking trip, which sparked more comments from the fans.

She captioned the photos: “#MakingMemories,” along with emojis representing the four kids.

“The kids look so cute and Jace especially really looks like a big boy now! He has become a young man so fast. It’s crazy how time flies!!” One user commented.

“You know it’s sad when people can’t lift others up and are always tearing them down! If you habe (sic) nothing nice to say move on!” Another user commented, sending a message to critics.

The family went through a rough patch in the past few months but seem to be moving on smoothly. Evans previously opened up in interview with press that her marriage to Eason is better than ever.

“We’re doing really good,” Evans told Us Weekly in August. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”