Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Reportedly Touted ‘Most Dangerous’ According to County Sheriff’s Department

Jenelle Evan’s husband David Eason is being labeled as “the most dangerous man” in his area by local police, following an incident where he shot and killed her dog, Nugget.

The former Teen Mom 2 personality has reportedly been labeled by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department as the most dangerous man in the three countries surrounding their home. Eason admitted to killing his wife’s dog Tuesday after he claimed it “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley.

A source connected to the investigation behind the brutal killing told TMZ that despite authorities being aware of his actions, there is little they can do unless Evans decides to take action against her husband.

The outlet writes that after the dog bit Ensley, Eason threw it out into the back deck of their home before killing it with a shotgun. Sources also said Eason is known for shooting at his wife’s other dog with a BB gun for chasing animals on the property.

Authorities reportedly had told those close to the couple they are sympathetic with the problems, but they can’t investigate the matter further without Evans’ cooperation. They are also not able to enter the property without Eason’s permission.

The source told the outlet they fear Eason will do something “way more horrible” if he is not stopped. Days after admitting to the brutal killing, Eason deleted his Instagram account and the family has remained silent.

Evans broke her silence on the tragedy in a statement to Us Weekly, hinting at the possibility she might divorce her husband.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the reality star said. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

“David and I are not on talking terms,” she continued. “I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

“[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head,” she ended in her statement to press.

Sources have since revealed to press that Evans will not end up leaving Eason, as she is too afraid he might do something to her or their children.

“Jenelle has been afraid to file for divorce before now,” an insider told Radar Online, adding that Eason has previously threatened her if she brings up the possibility of leaving him.

“She wants to leave but so far she can’t. She doesn’t have the strength or the confidence. And she’s scared,” they added. “He threatens her with BS… Like he tries to get her to stay… and then when he doesn’t get his way he throws a fit and threatens her.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.