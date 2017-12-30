Jenelle Evans Goes on Family Vacation Amid Divorce Rumors

Jenelle Evans put the breaks on divorce rumors after posting holiday photos with her husband, David Eason.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted photos of herself smiling with Eason on Dec. 21. They celebrated the holidays with their 11-month-old daughter Ensley Jolie and their children from past relationships at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. Evans has two older children, Kaiser Orion Griffith and Jace Vahn Evans.

“‘Always take the scenic route,’” the 26-year-old Evans wrote on Instagram. “We made it to the top of a mountain with 3 kids and the baby! So happy the entire family was here this trip!”

Just days before she posted the photos on Instagram, Radar Online reported that Evans bought property near her North Carolina home.

Divorce rumors started after Evans changed her Facebook cover photo to a photo of her with sons Jace and Kaiser. She also deleted her “married to David Eason” Facebook status. Eason also deleted his own Facebook profile.

Evans also added fuel to the rumors when she posted a Snapchat video of herself singing Hailee Steinfeld‘s break-up song “Let Me Go.”

Evans and Eason have only been married since September, and it has been a turbulent relationship. In November, the couple stormed out of the Teen Mom 2 reunion when Evans accused host Dr. Drew of making him look like a “big bad person.”

Eason has also been accused of being abusive towards three-year-old Kaiser. During an episode of Teen Mom 2, Eason was seen grabbing Kaiser’s arm and dragging him off camera after the toddler asked to be fed.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Jenelle Evans