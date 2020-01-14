Jenelle Evans Debuts First YouTube Video Following David Eason Split of Daughter Ensley Doing Her Makeup

Jenelle Evans is diving in to her YouTube channel with an adorable glimpse into life with 2-year-old daughter Ensley, sharing her first video on the channel since announcing her separation from husband David Eason in October. In the new video, which debuted Monday to her YouTube channel and received more than 15,000 views since features the Teen Mom 2 alum giving her toddler the chance to do her mother’s makeup to the best of her ability in a segment called, “Ensley Doing My Makeup.”

While Ensley definitely has a lot of the motions down, things start to take a bit of a left turn when she breaks out the mascara, painting much of Evans’ face with a black smear. Adding some bright lipstick to the area around her mouth, Ensley then decides to do her own makeup, resulting in two matching faces full of makeup in some … creative places.

It’s then that 5-year-old son Kaiser, whom Evans shares with Nathan Griffith, steps in, advising, “Mom, you definitely need to look in a mirror.”

Evans has been teasing a new YouTube show as of late, sharing on social media recently a photo of herself “getting some editing done” in headphones. On the channel itself, the MTV personality has a video titled “Ice cream sandwich cake” getting ready to premiere next week, which features Evans, Ensley and Kaiser in the thumbnail tackling what appears to be a massive pile of ice cream.

It’s been a tough year for Evans, but with the return of her YouTube videos and her celebrating getting back in the gym, the reality personality has made it clear she has no problem starting over after a very public breakup and firing from the MTV series that catapulted her to fame.

“Loveeeeee it here!” she responded earlier this month to a fan asking if she is loving her new home in Nashville.

Just before, she made it clear that people shouldn’t listen to what they hear about her around the internet, writing, “Don’t assume anything about my life unless I confirm it. Thanks.”

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images