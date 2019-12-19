Jenelle Evans Celebrates Rising From Her ‘Own Ashes’ as She Marks First Birthday After Leaving David Eason

Jenelle Evans is ringing in her 28th year with a new start and a new look. The former Teen Mom 2 star showed off her glow-up in jeans and a chunky yellow sweater in her first Instagram post since leaving husband David Eason in October, sending an inspirational message to her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Dec 19, 2019 at 7:03am PST

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” she captioned the photo in a quote attributed to My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, adding the hashtag “Happy Birthday to Me.”

Evans’ followers were quick to send her supportive messages about her life as a single woman, with one writing, “I hope good things for you and I hope that you find a good man one day who will lift you up not tear you down.”

“Good for you Jenelle!” another wrote. “I’m proud of you and I’m so thrilled that you got your family and friends back in your life. Keep grinding girl you look happy for the first time in years.”

After Eason’s admission to shooting and killing the family’s French bulldog resulted in a Child Protective Services and police investigation that resulted in the temporary removal of the couple’s children and Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2, the former MTV star revealed she had decided to leave her husband.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram on Oct. 31. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Vivien Killilea/WireImage/Getty Images