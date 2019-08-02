Jenelle Evans Celebrates ‘Best Son’ Jace’s 10th Birthday With Photo Tribute

It’s been 10 years since Jenelle Evans welcomed oldest son Jace, and the former Teen Mom 2 personality can’t believe how quickly time has flown. Friday, the MTV alum took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of herself and her son over the years, penning a sweet tribute in the caption.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Aug 2, 2019 at 6:58am PDT

“10 YEARS OLD!” she began of her son with ex Andrew Lewis, adding a heart-eyed emoji alongside one indicating her mind is blown. “[Happy birthday] to this very special boy! You’re the best son and best big brother anyone could ask for.”

“You might be getting older but you’ll always be my [Little Man],” she continued. “Here’s to another year of getting older! #StopGrowing #TimeFlies.”

Evans has been through a lot with her children recently, losing temporary custody of Jace, son Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2, following husband David Eason‘s admission that he shot and killed the family’s French bulldog. In July, a North Carolina court ruled in favor of the couple, returning their children to them, although Jace continues to live with grandmother Barbara, as per the terms of their previous custody agreement.

Evans, however, has stated she would be getting full custody of her oldest in the near future.

“Everything and everyone is doing great,” she wrote on Instagram last month. “We are super grateful and happy. Jace will live with us full time soon but not now.”

The former reality star also admitted she struggled with the decision to stay with Eason after he killed their dog and sparked the whole custody battle that almost lost them their children.

“Honestly yes [it was a hard decision], we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans