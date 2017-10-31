Jenelle Evans Talks ‘Baby Fever’ After Wedding to David Eason

Doesn’t she give you baby fever?! My little pumpkin princess! 🎃🎀 #Teething #Drooler A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Jenelle Evans has baby fever on the brain. After posting a photo of daughter Ensley, she asked her followers if seeing the baby’s adorable smile gives anyone baby fever.

“Doesn’t she give you baby fever?! My little pumpkin princess! #Teething #Drooler,” the Teen Mom 2 star wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Jenelle Evans Kicks Out ‘Teen Mom 2’ Film Crew in Wedding Freak Out

As InTouch Weekly pointed out, some fans have already been wondering if Evans is pregnant again after some Snapchat photos appeared to show a baby bump. The “baby fever” post will only add fuel to the speculation.

The 25-year-old Evans posted the photo the day before this week’s dramatic episode of Teen Mom 2. In the episode, she threatened to call off her wedding to Ensley’s father, David Eason. The cameras caught a wedding freak-out, as her feud with her mother Barbara continued.

Evans and Eason did eventually get married, with Evans posting photos from the wedding on Instagram on Oct. 17. The wedding ceremony will be included in next week’s episode.

Evans also has two other children, sons Kaiser Griffith and Jace Evans. Barbara has custody of Jace, now eight years old, after a long custody battle between Evans and her mother.

Evans has also been involved in a custody battle over Kaiser, whose father is her ex-fiance Nathan Griffith. In September, Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, filed for emergency temporary custody.

More: ‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Are Finding Jenelle Evans’ Halloween Costume Very Disturbing

Last week, Evans claimed her mother was keeping her from quitting Teen Mom 2.

“My mom is texting me saying, ‘You better do this show. You better do this because you won’t have any money the rest of your life,’” Evans told TMZ. “Everyone is trying to force me into it.”