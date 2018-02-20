Jenelle Evans Admits to Drug Use During Pregnancy With Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about her drug use while pregnant with her third child, daughter Ensley.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member admitted in a recent interview on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast, that she tested positive for THC — a chemical found in marijuana — while in the hospital after giving birth to her and husband David Eason’s daughter last January.

“I’m not going to lie about that. I tested positive for THC, and Ensley did not test positive. I did,” she explained. “So [Child Protective Services] were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘OK, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.’”

After taking her daughter home, Evans said Child Protective Services carried out wellness checks and closed the case pertaining to her drug test.

“After I had Ensley, they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive,” Evans said. “They came and did a check-up, and everything is fine. They closed the case.”

However, the mother of three says Child Protective Services have come “like 30 times” to keep checking on her and her family, which she said stems from a lot of online speculation that she and Eason are abusive and neglectful parents based on their behavior on the MTV show.

Evans’ use of drugs such as marijuana and heroin has been well-documented both on TV and in her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, in which she revealed she was shooting up “four or five times a day.”

Now, however, she promises she’s not using.

“If I were on drugs, I wouldn’t be able to sit here in the morning and get the kids ready and eat healthily,” she said on the podcast. “Or I’d be losing a lot of weight.”

Evans’ appearance on the podcast has caused a lot of drama in the Teen Mom family, especially between her and castmate Kailyn Lowry.

After commenting on Lowry’s three baby daddies, Lowry clapped back on Twitter, saying she would never appear on Russo’s podcast.

“I’m not going on Vince’s sorry a— podcast,” she tweeted Monday. “Y’all talked about MY CHILDREN.”

She later added, “I feel bad Jenelle fell for it, she sure did boost his podcast ratings.”

