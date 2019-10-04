Jen Harley Celebrates ‘National Boyfriend Day’ With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Ahead of ‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Arrest

Just hours before Ronnie Ortiz-Magro would allegedly attack on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley and be taken into custody by police, the Jersey Shore couple was enjoying a romantic “National Boyfriend Day” together on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. While Ortiz-Magro didn’t directly appear in Harley’s Instagram Story, she could be seen smiling at another person in the car as she showed off a stunning new diamond necklace, writing on the video, “For national boyfriend day I got some new bling #nationalboyfriendday.”

The pair might not have wanted to put their day on blast for social media, but were caught on video by TMZ during their dinner Thursday, with Ortiz-Magro brushing off questions about their contentious on-again, off-again relationship.

“We’re always good,” Ortiz-Magro and Harley told the reporter in unison as they held hands hands. “Everything’s good.”

The MTV personality also revealed how they ignore all the chatter about their relationship despite everything, answering simply, “Ignore everybody.”

The day took a clear turn for the worse from there, with TMZ reporting that around 2:30 a.m. Friday, police broke down the door to their L.A. Airbnb after Ortiz-Magro allegedly hit Harley, chasing her around the home with a knife and holding their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana.

Ortiz-Magro eventually dropped the knife and locked himself and the baby in the house, the outlet reported, refusing to respond to police before officers broke down the door. At that point, Ortiz-Magro was allegedly still resisting and was tased into submission. Harley and Ariana were both reportedly uninjured, but Ortiz-Magro was reportedly taken to the hospital to get checked out before he is booked under charges that have yet to be announced.

The couple is no stranger to police intervention and dysfunction. Harley was facing domestic violence charges herself in January after allegedly throwing an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro and hitting him in the face during a New Year’s Eve bash, but had the case against her dropped when the father of her daughter refused to cooperate with police. In June 2018, she was also arrested on domestic violence charges after allegedly dragging Ortiz-Magro behind a car. Despite Ortiz-Magro’s injuries, police once again declined to press charges without his cooperation.

