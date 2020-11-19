✖

Jeannie Mai is still recovering from emergency throat surgery that forced the end of her Dancing With the Stars journey earlier this month, but managed to check in with her The Real co-hosts Thursday morning with the help of some cue cards. The talk show host popped in for a virtual reunion with fellow panelists Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, resting her voice but sharing a positive update on her health.

"Ladies! I miss y'all sooo much," she wrote on her first card, assuring her co-hosts that she had been following what they were up to while recovering from surgery. "Adrienne your 'Feels like Home' concert revived me. Loni, I've read your damn book like 10 times," Mai continued. "Garcelle, I've been loving all your glam on the 'Gram. Basically, I miss you all like crazy. ...And I'm so thankful to have The Real to keep me company every day."

#Realfam we’ve got some GREAT news! We’ve seen your comments and read your DMs, and we’re SO excited our girl Jeannie is feeling better enough to return…soon! pic.twitter.com/gg3U8qCID3 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) November 19, 2020

Mai thanked her co-hosts for "taking care" of fiancé Jeezy during his appearance on The Real last week, and assuring them she would be back at work next week. "I'm allowed to return to work next week and can't wait! Been resting my voice and body so I am ready!" the final card read. "Hold it down for me #RealFam cuz your Asian sensation is about to be back!"

After being rushed to the hospital at the start of the month with epiglottitis, the Holey Moley host has to undergo emergency surgery, forcing her out of DWTS mid-season. "What simply started as a sore throat had unbeknownst to me become a dangerous infection that already closed at least 60% of my airway and resulted in a throat abscess that spread in a matter of 3 days," she wrote on social media Nov. 6. "Although I am grateful to be recovering safely, I can’t lie … I am devastated by the fact that my journey with #DWTS will end this way. Dancing on this show has been the most exhilarating adventure. I’ve gained both beautiful friendships and loving supporters."

Thanking pro partner Brandon Armstrong for everything they had been through together throughout the season, Mai concluded. "To my partner, [Brandon Armstrong], I’m sorry you don’t get to make fun of my moves anymore while I gift you life gems on how to be a grown up Love u so much lil bro, and will ALWAYS cherish the memories we made!!!"