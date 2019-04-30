Jax Taylor Tells Derick Dillard to ‘Preach’ to Brother Josh Duggar After Jazz Jennings Tweets

Following a series of transphobic tweets from Derick Dillard that eventually led to the Counting On cast member’s firing, Jax Taylor of Vanderpump Rules has a message for the former TLC star.

Dillard, who is married to Jill Duggar Dillard, had gotten in trouble repeatedly for targeting transgender teen Jazz Jennings in tweets, calling the I Am Jazz personality a “non-reality” and continually misgendering the young woman.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I pity Jazz, [for] those who take advantage of him in order [to] promote their agenda, including the parents who allow these kinds of decisions [to] be made by a child,” he wrote on Twitter this weekend. “It’s sad that [people] would use a juvenile this way. Again, nothing against him, just unfortunate what’s on tv these days.”

His repeated behavior finally crossed the line for TLC, which cut ties with him almost immediately.

When news broke that Dillard had been fired, the Vanderpump Rules cast member tweeted out the story, adding, “Yes!!!! Good! Don’t mess with [Jazz Jennings].”

When someone responded, asking who Dillard even is, Taylor doubled down on his burn of the TLC alum.

Exactly… I think he needs to preach his shit to his twisted brother in law before the rest of the world. https://t.co/EAVDRCoWDf — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) November 14, 2017

“Exactly…” he said. “I think he needs to preach his sh-t to his twisted brother in law before the rest of the world.”

Revelations that Dillard’s brother-in-law Josh Duggar had molested five girls, including members of his family, were the main reasons TLC cited when cancelling 19 Kids and Counting. Duggar was also found to be a member of the marital infidelity website, Ashley Madison.