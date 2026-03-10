Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Custody Deal Includes Alcohol Restrictions

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have reached a custody agreement for their 4-year-old son Cruz following their 2024 split.

The former Vanderpump Rules couple settled on joint legal custody and physical custody, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE on Tuesday, with Taylor having custody of Cruz every other weekend and on Wednesday nights and Cartwright having custody on the remaining days.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Cruz Michael Cauchi attend Press Event For NBC’s “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge at The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum on May 20, 2023 in El Segundo, California. (Andrew J Cunningham / Getty Images)

While Cruz is in their custody, both Taylor and Cartwright have agreed not to be under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or other drugs, and The Valley stars have also agreed not to speak poorly of one another in front of their son.

Cartwright and Taylor have also agreed to attempt to celebrate Cruz’s birthdays together and have set up a holiday schedule, as well as a six-month waiting period before introducing him to any significant others.

While Cartwright and Taylor are to discuss decisions regarding Cruz’s health, education and general welfare with one another, Cartwright has the final say. Neither of the reality TV personalities is on the hook for child support.

Cartwright confirmed her separation from Taylor in February 2024 after four years of marriage. The following month, Taylor told PopCulture.com, “Our main goal right now is just to raise our child. We both love our son more than anything, and as long as he sees that he’s got two loving parents that love him more than anything, that’s all I care about.”

In August 2024, Carwright filed for divorce, requesting primary custody of Cruz at the same time.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Season 13. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

In March 2025, Taylor revealed that he had been dealing with “substance issues,” primarily with cocaine, for 20 years, saying on Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast that he was trying to get sober for the sake of his son.

“The big thing here is my son. He’s my drive and he’s my No. 1 driver for this,” the House of Villains alum said at the time, adding, “Obviously, I’m not the type of person who can have one drink and be okay. It’s just not in my cards, and I had to stop. I was going to lose custody. I’m embarrassing my ex-wife and I’m embarrassing myself. Nobody’s looking at me seriously. I want to do it for myself.”