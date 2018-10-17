Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Photo

Lauren Comeau, pregnant girlfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, sparked engagement rumors with a new photo showing a big rock on her finger.

On Friday, Comeau posted a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram, with the caption, “Final drive home to you.” The photo also clearly shows Comeau wearing a ring on the ring finger of her right hand.

The ring sparked speculation from fans that the two are engaged, even though engagement rings are typically worn on the left hand.

“Thers (sic) a ring in it an shes deff been trying to flash it. Ohhhhbbb get it javi,” one fan wrote.

“Is that [an] engagement ring,” another fan wondered.

“At least your ring is 3x the amount of Briana’s [laugh my f— ass off] he must like you,” one fan wrote, referencing Marroquin’s previous girlfriend, Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus.

Some fans know that engagement rings are usually worn on the left hand, but that did not stop them from speculating.

“I know it’s on the left hand but it definitely looks like a Engagement ring! I really hope so! He deserves true happiness,” one fan wrote.

“Some women put it on the right hand,” another fan wrote.

The new photo with Marroquin was taken at the Isle of Palms resort in Charleston, South Carolina before Comeau started her drive up to Delaware, where Marroquin lives, reports In Touch Weekly.

Marroquin and Comeau started dating in July 2017, but broke off their relationship because of the physical distance between them. Marroquin then started dating DeJesus in October. They broke up in January. Two months later, Marroquin said he was back with Comeau.

The couple announced in late May that they are expecting a child together. Last month, they posed for a special photo shoot, showing Comeau holding a photo of her ultrasound. The baby is due in September.

“Blessings on top of blessings,” Marroquin wrote when announcing Comeau’s pregnancy. “Sometimes life’s biggest blessings come in the smallest packages. Baby Marroquin coming soon!”

While this is Comeau’s first child, the baby will be Marroquin’s second. He is also father to 4-year-old Lincoln, from his relationship with his ex-wife, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

Comeau and Marroquin met at a mutual friend’s wedding.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” Marroquin told Us Weekly in May. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Comeau