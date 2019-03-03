Janice Freeman: Miley Cyrus Mourns Late ‘Voice’ Team Member

Miley Cyrus is remembering Janice Freeman, the late singer who was a member of her team on The Voice Season 13.

The “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer posted a scenic shot of a rainbow to her Instagram Story, along with a caption dedicated to Freeman.

“Thank you, Janice Freeman … for everything,” Cyrus wrote. “This represents you perfectly.”

Freeman made it the top 11 as a member of Cyrus’ team. She is particularly remembered for her blind audition performance of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive.”

Freeman died on Saturday due to an apparent blood clot in her lungs, her family tells TMZ. She was in West Covina, California, with her husband, Dion, at the time of her passing. Amid battling bronchitis and lupus, Freeman told Dion she could not breathe. He called for medical assistance and began to administer CPR. Paramedics soon arrived and transferred her, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Freeman health has been a long-standing issue, as she had previously undergone and completed cervical cancer treatment with successful results.

On Feb. 1, she revealed that she had been dealing with a rough patch health-wise, but she was healing.

“I want to give ALL praises to THE FATHER for this healing process! It has been a difficult, trying, discouraging, mentally draining, etc. last 3 months I have had to deal with in a very long time!” she wrote. “But God is FAITHFUL and HE is healing my body and I’m starting to see a little clearly again!… I’m so grateful and overwhelmed becuase HE loves me so in spite of me deserving it or not.”

“I want to leave this message with you all… God loves you so much and He’ll never walk away from you (you can walk away from Him). Thank you all so much for your continued prayers they have been keeping me! Remember you’re awesome, amazing, there’s only one you in this world….. (You finish it!!!) I love you all.”

No funeral or memorial details for Freeman have been released as of press time.

Photo credit: NBCU / The Voice