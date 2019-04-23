Why Jana Duggar Is Still Single at 27

Fans are wondering when wedding bells will ring for Jana Duggar after Monday’s wedding special reminded them that the oldest Duggar daughter is shockingly still single.

The 27-year-old Duggar has always forged her own path within her super-conservative and independent Baptist family, working her own job and staying away from any kind of public romantic relationships. She is currently the only Duggar daughter over 11 who is not married.

Her sister Joy-Anna, who was married this spring, was only 19 at the time she walked down the aisle. Likewise, when Jana’s brother Joseph tied the knot with wife Kendra this September, the pair were only 22 and 19, respectively.

Last year, sister-in-law Anna Duggar reportedly said she hoped Jana would stay single forever, as the two had grown close in the tough times that followed her husband Josh’s many sexual scandals.

“Jana has been such an encouragement and such a rock this past year of my life. She is such a treasure,” Anna remarked on Counting On, adding, “Selfishly, for right now, I’m so thankful that I’ve had her as just a shoulder to cry on. Someone to just laugh with, cry with, pray with. She’s such a treasure.”

Jana doesn’t appear to be bitter about her family’s comments, however.

“It’s like this weird in-between stage,” she spilled to the camera in an episode of Counting On. “It can be tempting like, ‘Oh I really want to be married,’ because in those moments you have siblings that are married and have little ones and are going on dates and doing their thing.”

But the 27-year-old says she simply hasn’t found the right guy.

“There have been different guys who have come along and asked,” she’s said in the past. “But they haven’t been, I don’t know, the right one.”

Counting On airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.