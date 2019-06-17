Jana Duggar’s Father’s Day Photo of Jim Bob Has Fans Weighing In With Love

Jana Duggar is celebrating one special man in her life on Father’s Day: family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar.

The Counting On star took to Instagram on Sunday to pen a sweet tribute to her father, Duggar sharing a photo of herself and her father in a loose side-embrace to mark the special occasion.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most wonderful Dad in the whole WORLD!” Duggar’s captions began.

“My Dad is the one who has taught me so many skills—from tiling floors, basic plumbing & electrical, painting, and car maintenance, to how to get the best deals,” Duggar’s post continued. “He taught me how to drive, helped me buy my first car, and has let me try my hand at design on his different real estate projects… even if it means spending a little more time and money to correct something I’ve messed up on (sometimes we learn by trial and error).”

Duggar went on to celebrate her father as a “giver,” stating that he is “always giving of his own goods and supplies without expecting anything in return.”

“He’s the first one to start a party no matter the occasion. He’s the one that pushes us out of our ‘comfort zone’ (for which I am grateful…. at times.). We all need one of those people in our lives,” she wrote. “He is quick to ask for forgiveness. He is a humble man. A man of patience, kindness, compassion, determination, strong. He is the one that leads our family and points us to Christ no matter the circumstance.”

“He’s my Daddy and I’m his little girl. Couldn’t have prayed for a better Dad and can only hope to find a man like him to marry someday!” she concluded. “Daddy—Happy Father’s Day from your little girl! I love you so much! “

The celebration sadly came just days after Jim Bob’s mother, Grandma Mary Duggar, passed away following an accidental drowning. She was 78.

After the family announced the sad news on their Facebook page, they had received an outpouring of love and support from fans, who had grown to love Grandma Mary during her appearances on 19 Kids and Counting as well as Counting On.

“Grandma Duggar has had two strokes over the last year and some other medical issues and it’s our understanding that Grandma Duggar had slipped and fallen and passed by the time her daughter found her in the pool,” the family said in a statement shortly after news of Mary’s passing broke. “We’ve been really touched by the outpouring of support and more than a thousand people referred to her as America’s grandma which is a title we hadn’t even given her.”