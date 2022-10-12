Jamie Lee Curtis Joining 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Cast for Their Reunion

Jamie Lee Curtis is making a chic surprise appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion. In a sneak peek of the reunion, which kicks off Wednesday, the Halloween Ends star shocks the Housewives as she's welcomed on stage by Bravo host Andy Cohen.

Curtis, who starred alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards in the first Halloween film and in the 2021 sequel Halloween Kills, previously made an appearance on Season 12 of the Bravo reality series, appearing to promote her charity My Hand In Yours, which raises money for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. In a preview for part one of the reunion, Cohen calls Curtis an "honorary Housewife," to which she responds, "I'm very honored to be so. [I] had the best – unexpected best – time I've ever had and the result was unexpected."

Curtis then reveals that the day she appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a momentous one for My Hand In Yours. "My appearance was the single biggest day in the history of my charity," she revealed of the show bringing awareness to her cause. Curtis even teased that she had rebranded the charity as "the Chicest Children's Charity" because of Dorit Kemsley. During Curtis' time on the show, Kemsley's reaction to the different items she was offering to raise funds became an instant meme as she dubbed each item "the chicest."

While the moment was certainly amusing, Curtis told Kemsley it was a reaction she appreciated. "Your genuine enthusiasm changed my company," Curtis told the reality personality. Closing out the segment on a spooky note, the actress gifted each of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members with their faces carved into a pumpkin to show her appreciation.

Real Housewives fans were thrilled to see Curtis making another appearance on the Bravo show, comparing it to when Nicki Minaj co-hosted a part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion last year. "First Nicki Minaj, bonafide superstar, on [Real Housewives of Potomac] and now Jamie Lee Curtis, a legend ... on [Real Housewives of Beverly Hills], the [Real Housewives] franchises have come such a long way in the industry but it's always been so good!" one person commented. "Love them or hate them, these women are iconic!" The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion kicks off with the first part airing Wednesday, Oct.12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.