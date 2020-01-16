Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Her Fourth Child?

Rumors have abounded lately regarding Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s possible pregnancy. According to HollywoodLife, shortly after those rumors sparked up on the internet, Lowry posted a tweet that has some wondering if it served as a confirmation of the baby news.

The publication reported that a Teen Mom fan account on Instagram, Teen Mom Shade Room, originally claimed that Lowry was pregnant. The account posted photos from an ultrasound that the reality star allegedly sent to her ex Chris Lopez’s aunt. HollywoodLife went on to report that Teen Mom Shade Room posted photos of text messages between Lowry and the aunt which appeared to indicate that her due date was July 25.

It should be noted that Lowry has not commented directly on this matter as of yet. However, some have wondered whether a tweet, which was published on Jan. 15 in the midst of this drama, was her way of confirming that the news was true.

Defeated. Y’all won. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 15, 2020

If this pregnancy report is indeed true, it would mark a serious invasion of Lowry’s privacy, as the photos of the ultrasound and texts were seemingly published without her approval. Additionally, if this is true, it would mean that Lowry and her ex, Lopez, apparently had some kind of reunion following their previous split.

The couple, who share a son, Lux, reportedly split in early 2019 after Lopez cheated on Lowry. On the Teen Mom 2 reunion in May 2019, the mom-of-three detailed why the couple had parted ways.

“We don’t talk. It’s been 8 weeks-ish. Things were good after the launch party, they were fine, it just didn’t work out,” Lowry said of her relationship with Lopez, per OK! Magazine.

“No, I left. I threw a baby shower for his best friend and found out one of the girls that he cheated on me with was sitting next to me the whole time and I had no idea, and she did, and he did, and I sat there and didn’t find out till the end so I was humiliated,” she continued to explain. “The sad part is that I tried to keep him out of my story line for so long but he was affecting, our relationship was affecting all aspects of my life that it boiled over into Teen Mom.”