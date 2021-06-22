Is 'RHONY' New Tonight?

✖

If you're waiting to see how the drama between Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, and the rest of the Real Housewives of New York City cast plays out, you'll have to wait a bit longer. RHONY is not new on Tuesday night. The show will return next week.

While RHONY won't be on Tuesday night, the show will be back with new episodes shortly. The next new episode will air on Tuesday, June 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. The episode, titled "A Harlem Night," will see the Housewives traveling to the NYC borough for an educational lesson from new Housewife Eboni K. Williams. Based on the sneak peek from the upcoming episode, it seems like there will be trouble ahead for Williams and Singer, who previously butted heads during the cast's trip to the Hamptons. Following that episode, Bravo will air another new episode of RHONY on July 6, during which the cast will travel to Salem, MA.

The past few episodes of RHONY have centered on the feud between McSweeney and Heather Thomson, the latter of whom guest-starred in the episodes (Thomson was a full-time RHONY cast member from Season 5 to Season 7). Things took a negative direction for the pair during a recent episode when McSweeney shared her hesitancy about voting in the 2020 presidential election, as she voiced her disapproval with politicians on both sides of the political spectrum. Thomson and Williams later had a discussion about McSweeney's comments and they both said that they were disappointed that she may not vote. But, when Williams told McSweeney about the conversation, she turned her focus towards Thomson. After the episode aired, the former Housewife said that Williams was partially to blame for why their feud intensified.

“I think she [Williams] stirred the pot, and she caused an issue, and she didn’t speak up,” Thomson said while appearing on Access' Housewives Nightcap. “We had a conversation that was off-camera. And I said, ‘Boy, Leah really gunning for me.’ And I said, ‘And this whole voting thing,’ and she said, ‘Yes, it’s very upsetting to me.’ And we both shared our opinions that it’s a privilege to be able to vote.” Thomson said that Williams should have handled the matter differently, adding, “I think she could have said, ‘Wait a minute, girl, you’re going way too crazy. That’s not what happened.’ She just let her storm out of the room. She had an opinion as strong as I had and Eboni sat silent. So that I thought was cowardly." RHONY airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.