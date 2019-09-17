Is Kourtney Kardashian Leaving ‘KUWTK’?

Kourtney Kardashian has always been the member of her family with a take-it-or-leave-it view on fame, with the mom of three having sparked rumors on multiple occasions that she would one day leave Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kardashian was presented with the question once again during an appearance on The Real on Monday, replying, “So, every day is different.”

“Oh, so you actually considered it?” co-host Jeannie Mai asked.

“Yeah! But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good,” Kardashian said. “But I definitely have my moments where, ’cause I mean, life is short.”

The Poosh founder also opened up about whether her kids, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, will become reality TV stars themselves.

“If they want to do it. I think it’s whatever their dreams are,” Kardashian shared. “I definitely would never push them to do it and it’s not something that I’m hoping that they’re going to do.”

The 40-year-old previously spoke about her desire to potentially leave KUWTK in the May digital issue of Paper magazine, saying she would be “very happy” if the cameras were to switch off.

“I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” Kardashian said. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

KUWTK creator Ryan Seacrest also spoke about Kardashian’s potential exit during an interview with Entertainment Tonight when he was told that Kardashian had said she would be happy to exit the series, to which he replied, “She would?”

The American Idol host clarified that while he understands the mom of three may need a break from having her life televised, he’d like for her to eventually return.

“Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney,” he said. “You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring ’em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it.”

“They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them,” Seacrest continued. “I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her.”

