Heidi Montag Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With Husband Spencer Pratt

✖

Heidi Montag is making her baby status quite clear for those looking for answers. On Twitter, the former The Hills star posted a short and sweet message to fans on Saturday making the answer very clear. "No I am not pregnant yet. Just a little overweight."

The former reality star also aired some grievances on the social media platform, without naming any specific names, of course. Two things that are clear from Montag's messages were that she and husband Spencer Pratt are open to a second child, and that someone connected to her reality TV past has rubbed her the wrong way.

Don’t let people pressure or bully you — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) February 15, 2021

Montag followed up the next take with a pair of tweets highlighting boundaries. The reality star and her husband hinted at a potential sibling for their two-year-old son during a post back in October 2019. They've also made small hints the prior year, keeping their plans semi-secret while hinting at the future.

"I'd love a girl or a boy. I love having a son. It's so much fun. So if we have another boy, we'll probably have three [kids]," Montag told E! News in 2018, with Pratt adding. "A psychic did tell us we're gonna have twins, so watch out, Mary-Kate and Ashley!"

The couple are very active on social media and still seem to enjoy their time together. Valentine's Day turned out to be a special celebration for both on Instagram. Montag posted a series of photos of their outing on Sunday, adding that Pratt was the "love of my life" and that she loves sharing special "mom and wife moments" with him, their friends, and the kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt)

Pratt's own showcase of love came a little late, but it was full of photos featuring Montag from his roll and a sweet message explaining the delay. "As you so eloquently said last night 'everyday is Valentine's Day' and that is so true! 14 years now of celebrating true love every second!!! Twin flame , soul mate , whatever fact is you're the definition of pure love," Pratt wrote in the caption.

So while we did get a surprise baby announcement from Royal Couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Valentine's Day, the reality royals were not ready to make the day stand out with their own surprise.