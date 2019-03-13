Is ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Still a Virgin?

After Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph finally got their night together in the Fantasy Suite, many fans of The Bachelor are wondering — Is Underwood still a virgin?

Much ado was made about the former NFL star’s virginity throughout the season of the ABC dating show, so host Chris Harrison was sure to bring up the topic during the live portion of part two of the finale Tuesday night.

“I will say, heading into the Fantasy Suite I wasn’t thinking about anything other than fighting for our relationship,” Underwood said, making it clear he wouldn’t be giving a clear answer.

“I know I’ve been very open and candid about my virginity,” he said. “But since there are two of us now in this relationship, it’s something that we’re going to keep to ourselves.”

“I’m gonna take that as a ‘Yes,’” Harrison quipped.

The happy couple took an untraditional route to end up together, as far as Bachelor history goes, with Randolph, 23, leaving the show before they had a chance to get their Fantasy Suite date in Portugal. Heartbroken, Underwood infamously jumped the fence, then sent home the two remaining contestants, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, before making one last ditch effort to woo Randolph.

She agreed to try again and the two headed off to Marllorca, Spain, where they finally got to stay in the same suite after one final date together.

“I couldn’t be more excited to spend tonight with Cassie and I am excited to see where our relationship can go,” Underwood said on the show. “I’ve always said that I’m waiting for the right heart, I’m waiting to be in love with somebody and I’m waiting for the right person. And I’m very hopeful that that person is Cassie.”

The two pointedly hung a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door after kicking out the camera crew and taking off their microphones.

“Heading into tonight, if the moment is right and if it’s right for us to take the next step in our relationship and for me to lose my virginity, then it could happen tonight,” Underwood teased.

The next morning, the 27-year-old played coy about what went down overnight.

“I feel very good waking up. Last night with Cassie was absolutely incredible and I feel like a new man,” he said. “We had an amazing night. We did what was best for our relationship and we grew as a couple. We had a great time. What happened last night was great for our relationship.”

“A gentleman never kisses and tells,” he added with a smile. “But I do want you to know that I am very happy and you can use your imagination.”