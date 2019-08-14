Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Rebecca Parrot Still Married to Her Ex?

Rebecca Parrot has a pretty long list of ex-lovers, which can make it quite confusing as to what the 90 Day Fiance star’s current marital status is at the moment. While there was a lot of controversy over her current situation leading into the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days new season, it’s been confirmed that Parrot is, indeed, not legally married.

The show features Rebecca flying out to Tunisia to meet Zied, a potential suitor of hers in marriage. At the time, though, reports circulated that she was still married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trailer for the show shows Zied, who met Rebecca through Facebook, looking quite stunned after learning that Rebecca is still married. It may not be a deal-breaker, after all.

It’s since been discovered that Rebecca filed for divorce on May 9 from her third husband. The separation was finalized on July 9.

Looking at Rebecca’s marriage history, her first marriage lasted from November of 1991 to October 2006. During that timeframe, her and her first husband welcomed three children. The two eventually battled over custody issues during the divorce.

Rebecca found love later on, getting hitched for a second time in June of 2009. That marriage lasted until September of 2013.

She got married the same month she was divorced, with this marriage going from September of that year to this July.

Rebecca spoke to Inquistr about that divorce. “Zied’s young, but this guy was a little bit younger,” she noted. “I know of knew that I was probably making a mistake doing this, but I still tried really hard. When I brought him over here, he instantly just became a different person. He was a very bad person.”

She continues in the interview to explain how Zied is “completely different” than her third failed marriage. Rebecca says she feels a legitimate connection with the 26-year-old.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days debuted on Aug. 4 with the second episode airing on Aug. 11. The third episode will come on Aug. 8 and feature Rebecca learning a little more about Zied and his past.