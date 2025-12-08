Inside ‘RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice’s Reunion With Cousin Kathy Wakile

Teresa Giudice is committed to mending fences. After more than a two year estrangement from her brother and sister in law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have made amends.

The tension between the family has been so bad that the Bravo reality series has been on an indefinite hiatus. Reportedly producers couldn’t figure out how to make filming work with the Giuidices and Gorgas refusing to film with one another; however, Giudice insisted the reunion was not to resume with the show.

Now, Giudice has extended her forgiving heart to her cousin, Kathy Wakile, who appeared on the show for five seasons. The two have not spoken in probably a decade, and Giudice previously vowed to never speak to Wakile again. But she recently had a change of heart.

She spoke about both reunions on a recent episode of her podcast, Turning the Tables by Teresa Giudice. “I mean, my brother’s like my only family, you know, besides, you know, Kathy and Rosie. Like those are my only family in New Jersey. Like that’s the only family I have,” she explained. “So, did I want to make up with my brother? Yes, cause he’s my only and he’s my blood, you know. I mean, I did reach out to Kathy too. She was very nice. You know, her daughter’s having a baby. So, I was so happy for her. Yeah. So, you know, it was very nice. And then Kathy sent a beautiful text to both of us, to me and my brother. She’s saying, ‘I’m so happy you guys made up. You know, that’s great. It was cool. It was cool seeing you guys back together.’”

Melissa and Joe recently spoke about wanting to reconcile with Wakile. Prior to their reunion with Giudice, they expressed regret about cutting Wakile off for the sake of their relationship with Giudice. They also noted they lived in close proximity to Wakile. In return, Wakile said she wasn’t interested in reconciling. Since the Giudice-Gorga reconciliation, Wakile hasn’t given an update about her relationship with the Gorgas.