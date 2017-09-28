‘Girls Next Door’ Cast Member Bridget Marquardt Speaks Out After Hugh Hefner’s Death

Former Playboy model Bridget Marquardt has spoken out about Hugh Hefner’s death. Marquardt was one of Hefner’s three girlfriends on the E! reality series The Girls Next Door.

Marquardt moved into The Playboy Mansion in October 2002 and lived there as one of Hefner’s partners until January 2009. She appeared in the first five seasons of The Girls Next Door alongside Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison.

She shared the below photo of the late publishing icon and herself along with a somber message.

“So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences,” she wrote.

So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences #RIPHef #Playboy 💔 pic.twitter.com/RkHje7h0Un — Bridget Marquardt (@Bridget) September 28, 2017

Hefner died of natural causes on Wednesday at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Marquardt was the first of the reality star trio to speak on his passing.

Other former Playboy models, including Jenny McCarthy have also shared messages of grief.

“Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine,” McCarthy wrote. “I hope I made you proud.”