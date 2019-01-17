How Much the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Cast Members Will Make for Starting Season 2

The 12 celebrities who were sequestered to the Celebrity Big Brother house on Wednesday will reportedly all be taking home at least $100,000 once the show is over in February.

TMZ reports that each star who signed on for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will receive the starting $100,000 check, with the opportunity to walk away as the winner with an additional $250,000.

The news of the equal paychecks comes a year after the first season of Celebrity Big Brother, where Omarosa Manigault reportedly took home $1 million as compared to other famous houseguests receiving a sliver of that figure.

TMZ also reports that before the houseguests entered the Big Brother house on Wednesday, they had been sequestered in separate hotel rooms for four days so that they would not be aware of who else was entering the house with them.

As previously reported, the official cast for season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother includes Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ricky Williams, Jonathan Bennett, Dina Lohan, Tamar Braxton, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kandi Burruss, Natalie Eva Marie, Ryan Lochte and Anthony Scaramucci.

The list has many names that fans expected, like Dina Lohan, but several that came as surprises as well. Kaelin is a 59-year-old actor, most famous for being a key witness in the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

Lochte is a 34-year-old Olympic swimmer infamous for his arrest after the Rio Games. Burruss is a singer-songwriter; Bennett’s fame goes all the way back to portraying Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls.

One of the biggest revelations of the cast is 55-year-old Anthony Scaramucci, also known as “The Mooch,” who had a short but explosive tenure as the White House Director of Communications in the Trump Administration. Throughout his 10 days in office, his explicit language and on-record insults for co-workers made many a headline.

Scaramucci’s inclusion may be an attempt to recreate last year’s controversial addition of Manigualt, who had just been fired from the White House at the time and who offered her insight into what went on inside the Trump Administration.

As always, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition will feature 24-hour surveillance of its participants, all of whom are confined to the house together with virtually no means of communication to the outside world, aside from what they hear from host Julie Chen.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition begins on Monday, Jan. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.