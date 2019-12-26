How Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Paying Tribute to Late Wife Beth Chapman During Family’s First Christmas Since Her Death

Duane “Dog” Chapman is celebrating his first Christmas without late wife Beth Chapman since her passing back in late June, but he’s still finding ways to honor her this year. In photos obtained by TMZ, the bounty hunter just couldn’t bear to use any new decorations this year, so he pulled out all of Beth’s old decorations to make it feel as if she were still there with her sweet family.

Other ways Chapman is finding to include his wife is using her recipes for their Christmas feast that include deviled eggs with jalapeños, sweet potatoes with brown sugar and corn syrup, along with homemade apple cider.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chapman is spending Christmas at home in Colorado this year where he’ll be surrounded by plenty of loved ones including his son Garry and daughter Bonnie Jo. This will be an emotional time for the family as they continue on at their first Christmas without Beth being around.

Beth passed away June 26, 2019 at the age of 51 following a choking incident that stemmed from her battle with cancer. She was put into a medically induced coma following that and sadly, never recovered. She had lots of family by her side at the time of her passing and the news was broke by Chapman himself as he shared it via social media.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up and go hike Koko Head mountain,” the Dog the Bounty Hunter star wrote on his twitter. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

The reality star was first diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017 which caused her to undergo a 13-hour surgery soon after to remove the cancerous mass. Chapman was also by her side during the difficult time. As shown on the A&E documentary special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, the surgery was thought to be successful, however, things took an ugly turn in November 2018 when Beth was rushed to the emergency room for surgery following the “blockage” in her throat caused by the “large mass.”

During that 2-hour surgery, doctors discovered that her cancer had returned. Then, in the spring of 2019, she revealed that she would be undergoing chemotherapy treatment. But sadly, after her battle with cancer for a second time, she took the “stairway to heaven.”