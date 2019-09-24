Honey Boo Boo Speaks out About Past Year Being ‘Hell’

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is getting real with her followers after going through “hell and back” this year amid mother Mama June Shannon‘s drug problem. After her mother and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested for alleged crack cocaine possession back in March, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star has reportedly had little to no contact with her 14-year-old daughter, who has moved in with 19-year-old sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon in the aftermath. It’s a lot for a young teen to go through, and one Alana acknowledged was something she’s had to work hard to get through in a lengthy Instagram caption Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓐𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓪 𝓣𝓱𝓸𝓶𝓹𝓼𝓸𝓷 ✰ (@honeybooboo) on Sep 20, 2019 at 6:29pm PDT

“Can we just be real for a second? Let me tell y’all how proud I am of myself!” she wrote. “I have honestly been [through] hell and back this year! And I”m still standing! I have been doing so good in school! And just being more happy!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I get so much hate but then I think about who all loves me and i know them haters mean nothing!” she added. “I have so much going for me and so many people that love me! And the best words you can hear is I see you trying I’m so proud of you! But really that feeling is a whole different story!”

The Dancing With the Stars: Juniors alum continued, “Knowing you are making people happy and most importantly you, hits so different!”

She ended with a message to her followers who could be in a similar situation: “Let me just be the one to tell y’all if you are going through anything right now trust me it gets better you are worth it, I’m so proud of you, I can see you trying, I love you!”

Photo credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images