Honey Boo Boo Says Relationship With Dad Sugar Bear Is ‘Not So Great’

Things between Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her father Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson haven’t gotten any better recently.

The 12-year-old Mama June: From Not to Hot star opened up about her relationship with her estranged dad to OK! Magazine Thursday, and things seem pretty bleak between the father-daughter duo.

“It’s not so great. I haven’t seen him since… well I’ve seen him the other day for literally maybe like 5 seconds. Because he came to our house to do interviews. But that was the ONLY reason I’ve seen him,” she said. “But he’s always up in our area so he could literally just ask to come by for a couple minutes. For just a little bit of time but he never does.”

When asked if she would be interested in seeing her father, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star answered, “yes.”

The entire We TV family has a complicated relationship with Sugar Bear.

In January, Mama June Shannon alleged that Thompson abused her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, saying, “She took a lot of the physical and emotional abuse and has a lot of hurt from it.”

Last April, she told Wendy Williams that Thompson had been abusive for quite some time.

“There’s a lot of stuff that was hid for many years,” Mama June revealed. “Pumpkin’s [injured] eye was his fault. The car wreck. Several things that happened on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo were covered up was because of him.”

Thompson has denied all claims of abuse.

“June is saying these things because she’s pissed at me. I never hurt any kid,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

It appears that Alana’s relationship with her father has suffered due to all of the drama.

“[Sugar Bear] calls me every once in a while. He doesn’t really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he’s supposed to be my father and I think if he’s my father, you should call me more,” she told PEOPLE in January.

We hope the family can make amends, at least for Alana’s sake.

Photo credit: WeTV