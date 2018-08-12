Honey Boo Boo Cries After ‘DWTS: Juniors’ Rehearsal

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson might have been raised a pageant girl but from the looks of it, dancing is not her talent — at least at the moment.

The 12-year-old reality star was seen exiting CBS Studios in tears on Saturday after a rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

TMZ captured images of the pre-teen crying while on the phone while sporting a red T-shirt and shorts. But according to the publication, it’s not all bad news. Alana is getting $50,000 just for signing up to dance and the longer she competes, the more money she will rake in.

It’s reported if Alana makes it to the third episode, she’ll get $10,000; the fifth will add another $15,000; the seventh, $20,000; the eighth, another $15,000; and if she hits the finale, $20,000.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Dancing With the Stars would be back with a special edition season featuring juniors of both mini professional dancers and their adult mentors.

ABC announced the list of 12 junior dancers that will be sashaying their way to the Mirror Ball trophy and the 12 mentors that will help them along the journey on the new spinoff series.

The list of new additions, announced via its series Facebook page, include the likes of Rylee Arnold and her season 25 Mirror Ball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and her season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and his mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

While fans now have a list of professional dancers and their mentors, it is currently not known which celebrity kids they will be dancing with, although it has been confirmed that former Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo and Sophia Pippen, the 9-year-old daughter of NBA player Scottie Pippen, have joined after being spotted in rehearsals at DWTS studio.

The series will be hosted by season 25 champion Jordan Fisher and third-place runner up Frankie Muniz.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors 10-episode first season will air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC beginning in September.

Photo credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra