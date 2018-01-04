Honey Boo Boo Blames Sugar Bear’s New Wife for Tension in Family

The relationship between exes Mama June and Sugar Bear is on rocky terrain, as their daughter Honey Boo Boo says that her father’s new wife is the main cause of their issues.

“My current relationship with Sugar Bear is very dull. He’ll maybe call me once a week if I’m lucky, but my parents getting along right now is not good. They do not get along AT ALL. I feel like they don’t co-parent well because of Jennifer,” the 12-year-old beauty queen whose real name is Alana Thompson told In Touch.

While things with her ex-husband may not be great, Mama June recently lost 300 pounds and picked up a new man who she says is her “rock” and “best friend.”

In a new interview, Mama June (real name June Shannon), said, “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.“

“We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued.

Shannon also added that her new man “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.