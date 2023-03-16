'Home Town Takeover' Season 2 Premiere Date Announced - And There's Double the Star Power

Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are teaming up with Fixer to Fabulous' Dave and Jenny Marrs as they embark on a whole new season of Home Town Takeover, premiering Sunday, April 23 on HGTV. The Napiers and the Marrs are heading to the small town of Fort Morgan, Colorado in Season 2 of the hit whole-town renovation series, where the home renovation duos and small-town aficionados will tap into the quaint locale's potential.

The six-episode series follows the Napiers and Marrs as they mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network personalities to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces in Fort Morgan. From refreshing a local bowling alley to revitalizing a public park, sprucing up the downtown business district and updating the homes of local heroes, the renovation is designed to "amplify the town's charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential."

"Struggling small towns can do the hard work to become healthy again. It's difficult, but nothing great is ever easy," said Erin in a statement. "And while it is scary to take on a project of this scale, it helps so much to have a team to help carry the load." The Napiers, who hail from the quaint Laurel, Mississippi, and the Marrs, whose hometown is Bentonville, Arkansas, know plenty about small-town America, and they're bringing in plenty of their HGTV and Food Network colleagues to help accomplish their mission.



Dave and Jenny's first mission to upgrade the home of a single mother who provides equine therapy to locals at her ranch will have some extra help from Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight. Knight will also help Dave install new seating at a popular coffee shop, and Food Network's Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh will assist with creating a new menu item. Ben and Erin, meanwhile, will enlist local artists to give Main Street a refresh with an installation of two large murals that celebrate the town's past and future.

Additional expert guests from Food Network and HGTV include Building Roots' Ben and Cristi Dozier; Superchef Grudge Match's Darnell Ferguson; Reno My Rental's Carmeon Hamilton; Lil Jon Wants to Do What? star Lil Jon; Rock the Block's Ty Pennington; Help! I Wrecked My House's Jasmine Roth; and Fix My Flip's Page Turner.

"Being a part of this epic renovation is so meaningful to us, especially because I grew up right here in Colorado. We're so honored to be able to help the families who give back to their neighbors and the small business owners who need a boost," Dave added in a statement of his own. Home Town Takeover premieres Sunday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and streams the same day on discovery+.