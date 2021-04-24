'Home Town': See Erin Napier's Sweet Season 1 Throwback as Season 5 Winds Down

✖

Home Town is now in its fifth season on HGTV, but star Erin Napier is not one to forget the show's beginnings. On Friday, she threw things back to the show's first season, which aired back in 2016. Since then, Napier and husband Ben Napier have welcomed their first child, daughter Helen, and are expecting a second in just a few weeks. Their second child is also a girl.

"Found this oldie from season 1 and can’t believe we still get to do this, 5 years later. Thank y’all so much for that," Napier, 35, wrote on Instagram. In the photo, Napier and Ben, who married in 2008, are seen sitting together on a tree swing. Over 800 fans have commented on the photo, with many thanking Napier for sharing her family's story. "Love the shows ... thank you for the honesty and compassion you all have and show," one fan wrote. "Thank you for such sweet, fun, funny, inspiring shows," another added.

During a very special episode of Home Town earlier this month, Napier announced that she is eight months pregnant. The Napiers managed to keep this a secret from fans until the episode aired, as Napier noted that her baby bump was easily hidden. "Just like Helen did, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now, and I’m deeply thankful that we’ve had almost 8 months of keeping this our news just for our family and close friends," Napier wrote on Instagram on April 11.

Later in her message, Napier noted how important it was for her and Ben to give Helen a sibling. She recalled how her father and uncle were estranged, but came together when her grandmother died and supported each other, despite their differences. "Two men who knew her better than any of us ever could. Siblings do that, they know and remember and keep the stories of a family alive," Napier wrote. "And we wanted that for Helen. Someone to stand with her when we can’t someday. And now she’ll have a cousin following just a few weeks behind her, too."

While Napier's fans love how open she is about her family, they will not see Helen's face. After seeing a "rude comment" on Instagram when she did once share a photo of Helen's face, Napier and Ben decided to always hide their daughter's face. "Her likeness is ours to protect and decide when it's okay to share, no one else's. That's our personal choice, and it's not the same for everyone," she explained earlier this year. "We love and appreciate everyone who supports the show, but Helen doesn't owe anyone anything." Napier even shared more cute photos of Helen this week, with Helen's face not visible in either of them. Home Town airs on HGTV Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Discovery+.