'Home Town' Mom Erin Napier Just Shared 2 of Cute Photos of Daughter Helen

Home Town star Erin Napier just shared two incredibly sweet posts about her daughter, Helen, on Instagram. In the first, which was posted several days ago, Napier shared a photo of her daughter's adorable outfit (like her other posts, Napier's recent photo does have Helen's face visible, as she and her husband, Ben Napier, want to maintain their daughter's privacy). Days later, the HGTV personality posted a photo of Helen enjoying a book during bedtime.

Napier's first photo involved Helen's very appropriate attire, as her daughter's outfit matched the tile in their home. She noted that her child was "tickled" by the coincidence. The post also served as a reminder about how Season 5 of Home Town is coming to a close. The star wrote, "Helen is tickled about matching our laundry room floor, which reminds me tonight there’s a great tile floor you might also enjoy." Of course, the cute snaps didn't stop there.

Napier also gave her fans a peek into how they set up their daughter's bedroom. In the snap, Helen can be seen reading a book in her bed (her face is covered by the book). Alongside the adorable photo, Napier wrote that Helen's bed was designed by Andrew Reid, whom she describes as Ben's "favorite bed builder." Ben crafted the toddler rails that go along the sides of the bed and Helen chose the artwork in her room. The Home Town star also captioned the photo with, "The biggest girl," along with a pink heart emoji.

Napier posted these two photos of Helen days after announcing her second pregnancy. During the April 11 episode of Home Town, Napier and her husband revealed that they were expecting their second daughter. The couple later engaged in an interview with PEOPLE, telling the publication all about their pregnancy and how they told Helen the happy news. The 35-year-old told the outlet, "We told her the night we found out... and she was so excited." She also explained that Helen actually predicted that they were having another girl, as she recalled asking her daughter, "'Do you think it'll be a little brother or a little sister?" And she answered with complete confidence, 'It's a girl.'"