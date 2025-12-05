‘Home Town’ New Season Premiere Date Revealed

HGTV has announced their lineup to premiere early 2026. And it starts with fan-favorites, Ben and Erin Napier.

Their show Home Town will return with 16 new episodes, with the first of the new season premiering Sunday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Last season, the series attracted 23.3 million viewers across linear and streaming.

In the forthcoming season, the small-town couple and home renovation experts will revive outdated homes and historical locations in their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, per a press release. In each hourlong episode, the Napiers embark on new projects for new residents and longtime friends and neighbors, while checking out new design styles and navigating their busy family life as parents.

This season is special as the couple makeover the maternity ward and waiting room of the local hospital, transform a house for Ben’s brother Jesse and his growing family, and remodel a home for a newly engaged couple who plans to host a home wedding.

The season opener will show the Napiers as they take on their largest Home Town overhaul yet to fix up one of Laurel’s most well-known abodes for the homeowner who has lived there for half a century. The transformation will take place over two episodes.

The news comes as Erin recently got real about her anxiety struggles. In an interview with Whoa That’s Good podcast, the HGTV staple opened up about how daily online journaling positive affirmations helped change her perspective on life’s overwhelmingness.

“I struggle deeply with anxiety and worry, which is why Psalms is my favorite – ‘Even though I walk through the valley in the shadow of death, I fear no evil, four thou art with me. They rod in thy staff, they comfort me’ – and I learned that when I was like 8 years old, and I’ve never forgotten it. When I get real anxious..” she explained.

“The blog, the journal blog, was a practice in daily counting my blessings, and it really changed my life. Because if I had a horribly rotten day, if someone I loved had died that day, I had to sit down at the computer and write, because 10 people were going to read it – my mama, my friends – I mean no one cared. It was like a personal challenge, but I had to sit down and think of something that was wonderful, something that was a blessing in that day,” she continued.