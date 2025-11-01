‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals What She ‘Struggles Deeply’ With

Erin Napier says with a little faith, patience, and self work, one’s life can change for the better. She knows because she had to out certain things into practice in order to manage her high levels of worry and anxiety.

In a recent interview with Whoa That’s Good podcast, the HGTV staple opened up about how daily online journaling positive affirmations helped change her perspective. She says it eventually led to better opportunities for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I struggle deeply with anxiety and worry, which is why Psalms is my favorite – ‘Even though I walk through the valley in the shadow of death, I fear no evil, four thou art with me. They rod in thy staff, they comfort me’ – and I learned that when I was like 8 years old, and I’ve never forgotten it. When I get real anxious..”

Her husband, Ben, chimed in to give more context. “Because you were anxious. You were an anxious kid,” he said.

“The blog, the journal blog, was a practice in daily counting my blessings, and it really changed my life. Because if I had a horribly rotten day, if someone I loved had died that day, I had to sit down at the computer and write, because 10 people were going to read it – my mama, my friends – I mean no one cared. It was like a personal challenge, but I had to sit down and think of something that was wonderful, something that was a blessing in that day.”

Ben explained that from there, things progressed for Erin and them as a couple personally and professionally. “That was where this, the show and everything, eventually stemmed from that,” he said. “A producer saw the journal,” Erin added. “And reached out and asked [about a show]. They saw that we were renovating our own house, and we did it really thriftily because he [Ben] learned how to build things, I knew what I wanted – expensive antiques that I couldn’t afford – then I would as him if he could build it, he would build it, and then I got the look for cheap. And that was really I think what drew HGTV.”