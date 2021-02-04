'Home Town': The Napiers Enjoy Sunny Day in NOLA Amid Daughter's Recovery

✖

Home Town star Erin Napier recently shared that her young daughter Helen got into an accident at the playground. The three-year-old broke her tibia and fibula after she stepped off of a slide in the wrong manner. Ever since she told fans about her daughter's injury, Napier has kept them updated on social media regarding her recovery. On Wednesday, Napier shared that her daughter was well enough for their family trip to New Orleans, which she recounted on Instagram.

Napier noted that she, her husband Ben Napier, and their daughter traveled to New Orleans to enjoy a bit of "sunshine." She posted photos of the family (with her daughter's images covered, as the couple chooses not to share photos of her face on social media) as they went to a restaurant and the zoo. Based on her caption, the family seemed to have a blast during their excursion. She wrote, "I never want to forget that we skipped town and had the best day in the sunshine. This was Helen’s second time to eat out since last March and she remembered just exactly how to be a little lady. And! We saw elephants!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

As previously stated, the Napier family's trip to New Orleans comes amid Helen's recovery following her serious playground injury. The HGTV personality originally shared the news with her fans on social media, explaining, "A fun day at the park turned into a fully broken tibia and fibula when she stepped wrong at the end of a slide. So thankful to have [her husband Ben] beside me (and sharing nights on the floor by her crib) when parenting during a pandemic gets even more nerve racking." In late January, Napier shared an update on her daughter's recovery. She posted a photo of her daughter's legs, one of which was covered in a pink cast.

"It took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today," Napier wrote in her caption for the photo. "Dr. Kosko at @southernbonehattiesburg worked a miracle for Helen yesterday (and Higgy the tiger didn’t hurt, thank you for that @sullivangrams and @therealrachelsullivan). She’s gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y’all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'"