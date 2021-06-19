Ben and Erin Napier Reveal Details in Keeping Their Romance Alive

✖

Erin Napier and Ben Napier have been the hosts of Home Town since 2016. Years before starring on the HGTV series, the Napiers wed in 2008 after meeting while they were both students at the University of Mississippi. How do the pair manage to keep their romance alive? They spoke about this very topic recently while appearing on the At Home With Linda and Drew Scott Podcast, per Heavy.com.

Ben and Erin recounted the beginning of their romance to Linda and Drew Scott. They said that after meeting a few times as students at the University of Mississippi, Erin, who was the yearbook design editor, interviewed him for the publication. Erin said that "six days" after she interviewed Ben, they "decided to get married." The mom-of-two added that they have “really seriously been together since that day in the yearbook room." When it comes to how they make their marriage work, they said that it all comes down to making one another a priority.

Erin said that she believes “romance lives in really little things.” She then offered up an example, as she said that she always remembers “to never forget to make [Ben’s] coffee before [she] go[es] to bed.” The HGTV personality added, “I set up the coffee maker. I pick a mug and I try to think about what mug would he think is funny tomorrow." Erin said that her husband also makes sure to engage in the "little things," as she said that Ben “always writes [her] a letter in the morning on the nightstand.” Her husband said that he does another small but lovely gesture for his wife, explaining how he makes sure that she has her soda in place for her when she wakes up.

“It’s those little things that — I mean the big shows of affection are fun too but in the last year … we haven’t been able to pull that stuff off,” Ben said. Erin and Ben have been married since 2008. The couple share two daughters, Helen, born in January 2018, and Mae, whom they welcomed in late May. When announcing Mae's birth, the couple told PEOPLE, "While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!"