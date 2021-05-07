'Home Town' Star Erin Napier Claps Back at Fan Inquiring About Daughter Helen's Absence

✖

Erin Napier is eagerly celebrating her and husband Ben Napier's recent accomplishment, though one fan put a damper on the celebrations with a critical comment. After the Home Town star took to Instagram to show reveal that she and her husband appear on the cover Country Living's Father's Day issue, she found herself clapping back at a fan questioning the whereabouts of their daughter Helen.

The interaction took place Thursday when Napier took to the social media platform with two images, one showing the completed magazine cover and the other giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot. She shared the photos alongside the caption, "It's dreamy to be sitting beside this loving, funny, hard-working dad for the Father's Day cover of [Country Living's] June issue." For the magazine cover, the two Home Town stars cuddle up to one another on a bench on an idyllic porch. It didn't take long for one fan to notice that one member of the family, toddler daughter Helen, was absent, something they took issue with given the cover is for the magazine's Father's Day issue.

"It's a Father's Day cover, where's Helen?" the fan asked. That same person went on to assure Napier that they were not "criticizing," but the comment was "just an observation. I'm sure you're keeping from showing her face to a million strangers. Smart. But, it's a Father's Day cover." Napier was quick to respond, joking, "his other daughter is in the photo though" alongside the upside-down face emoji. The comment was a reference to her pregnancy, as she and her husband announced in April that they are currently expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Thankfully, not everyone was quite as critical, and the cover was celebrated by many Home Town viewers, with one person writing, "What a fantastic photo and just perfect featuring Ben and yall on the Father's Day cover!! Such a decent and wholesome family... refreshing." Another person commented, "you couldn't have done better Erin. You, Helen and baby girl 2 are blessed. Ben lights up when he talks about you and the family." A third person wrote, "great Erin and Ben have to be two of the most genuine people. Parenting has its challenges, but I know they'll deal with them lovingly and honestly."

The Napiers are beloved for their HGTV series Home Town, which follows them as they make some impressive renovations. Along with the series, the couple also have two retail stores and a furniture line. They are set to expand their renovation skills even further with their new Home Town spinoff Home Town Takeover, airing Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+.