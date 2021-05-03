Ben and Erin Napier Reveal Daughter Helen's Adorable Reaction to Baby News (Exclusive)

✖

Ben Napier and Erin Napier are growing more excited by the day as they inch closer to baby number two's anticipated arrival, but it's their 3-year-old daughter Helen who is over the moon thrilled to be a big sister. In an exclusive with the couple ahead of their HGTV series premiere of Home Town Takeover this past weekend, the Mississippi couple revealed their daughter was ecstatic over the news of her parents expecting another baby girl.

Sharing how they feel a "little bit more prepared" with the second bundle of joy set to arrive in a few short months, Erin revealed she and her husband Ben know what the couple is "getting into this time" around, but it's their daughter who is waiting with an eager heart her forthcoming sibling to make her debut. "Helen just asks every day, 'Is baby coming home today?' and we have to keep saying not today," Erin said as Ben chimed in that the toddler is "really excited."

Further sharing how when getting Helen to bed one night, she asked most adorably if her "sister was coming home tomorrow," Ben reveals he had to explain to her it would be a few weeks until the arrival. "The other night at bedtime, she was talking to me and said, 'Is my sister coming home tomorrow?' and I said, 'No, it's not tomorrow, it'll be a few weeks,' and she said, 'Okay, I'm so sad to her coming home,'" he revealed of their conversation. "I thought it was like this, 'Oh shoot, this is the first sign of jealousy and sadness' and it was that she was sad that she wasn't coming home yet."

Ben called the tender moment "really sweet," even admitting he cried. Erin admits, "Ben's been an emotional mess, quite honestly." First announcing the news they are expecting last month, the Napiers shared the news exclusively with PEOPLE magazine in a cover story where the two weren't even sure it was possible following a harrowing health battle. Before getting pregnant for the first time in 2017 with Helen, the Home Town stars weren't sure they could start a family as the 35-year-old battled a mysterious illness that turned out to be a perforated appendix. After she received surgery to repair the issue in 2014, she was told by doctors that the damage might create some difficulties to have a baby.

"I was really, really scared," she told PEOPLE. "They said I could likely get pregnant but told me it could be difficult to carry a baby full-term. I was terrified to even try, because what if I can't, and then I'm just devastated? What if we try, and something awful happens and it's this tragic loss for us?"

While Helen miraculously arrived safely and without any complications in 2017, the couple was inspired again last May to try for baby number two following the loss of Erin's grandmother. "At the funeral, my dad and his only brother stood over her casket, and it just made me think about how important a sibling bond is and how we wanted that for Helen," Erin said. "We want her to have somebody to share her life with."

Ben and Erin Napier can be seen in the six-episode event series, Home Town Takeover, airing Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV and available to stream on discovery+. For more with the Napiers, stick to PopCulture for the latest.