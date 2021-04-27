Pregnant Erin Napier Shares Heartfelt Note From Husband Ben After Reaching Major Milestone

✖

Erin and Ben Napier have checked another major milestone off of their list. Along with currently expecting their second child together, the Home Town couple recently marked the end of Season 5 of their TLC series, and Ben celebrated the occasion in a sweet note penned to his wife.

In a sweet Instagram post on Monday, Erin revealed that "every morning, there's a note waiting from Big on my nightstand with my morning caffeine and I save them all." She chose to share one of those notes, in which her husband greeted her with "Good morning" before going on to write, "Well another season of Home Town has ended. I don't know how long God wants us to do this, but I am happy to be doing it with you. I love you and hope we always get to work together." The note was signed with a hand drawn heart and "Big."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

"We made another milestone, [Ben Napier]! n 10 months, we made 29 episodes of 3 different Home Town series in 2 different states during a pandemic and a pregnancy with the 2 best film and construction crews lead by the best production company," Erin, who is currently pregnant with their second child, a baby girl who will join big sister Helen, continued her caption. "Thankful does not cover it, especially to the 1 Mimi and 2 grandmas who were there with our girl every moment we couldn't be."

Originally debuting on TLC back in 2016, Home Town is one of the network's renovation shows and follows the Napiers as they renovate historic small-town houses. As Season 5 drew to a close, Erin took a moment to reflect on the very beginnings of the show. Over the weekend, the soon-to-be mom of two shared a throwback photo she recently unearthed from Home Town's premiere season, writing that she "can't believe we still get to do this, 5 years later. Thank y'all so much for that." The sweet photo showed Erin and her husband sharing a moment of peace on a bench swing beneath a tree, the two looking fondly at one another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Napier (@erinapier)

Along with Home Town, Erin and Ben also have two retail stores and a furniture line. They are set to expand their renovation skills even further with the May 2 debut of their new Home Town spinoff Home Town Takeover, which will find the couple heading to Wetumpka, Alabama, where they will work on renovating twelve major locations around town, including restaurants, shops, historic homes, public spaces, a new farmers' market, and an entire downtown street. The series is set to debut on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and will also be available to stream on discovery+.